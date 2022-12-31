2.5-millionth passenger arrives at Makhachkala Airport

31 Dec 2022 in 18:45

This year, the number of passengers of Makhachkala International Airport for the first time exceeded 2.5 mln people. On this occasion, the airport management awarded the honorary title to Jamila Aliyeva, who became the 2.5-millionth passenger in 2022.

"Thank you very much for such a surprise! I am grateful to the airport management and congratulate everyone on the upcoming New Year! It was very pleasant and unexpected!", RIA Dagestan quotes Jamila Aliyeva as saying.

Jamilya Aliyeva found out that she became the anniversary passenger in 2022 during check-in for a flight to Moscow. The General Director of the airport Said Ramazan congratulated her and presented memorable souvenirs and a tablet.