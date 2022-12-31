Sochi sets 100-year tourism record

31 Dec 2022 in 19:10

According to the city administration of Sochi, in 2022, the city set a century record by hosting 7.2 mn tourists during the year.

"We are the first in the tourist flow in the Krasnodar Territory. Of course, this is a huge responsibility, firstly, to those who choose our city," head of Sochi Aleksey Kopaygorodsky said.

The administration of Sochi noted that this year 26% of vacationers arrived in Sochi from Moscow and the Moscow region, another 13% – residents of the Krasnodar Territory. 6-7% of holidaymakers in Sochi were from the Rostov region and St. Petersburg, every 50th tourist in the city was from the Samara, Sverdlovsk, Chelyabinsk regions and the Stavropol Territory.