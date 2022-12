31 Dec 2022 in 19:35

According to the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Russian Federation for the Krasnodar Territory, today, in the morning, an earthquake occurred off the coast of the Kuban, near Anapa and Novorossiysk.

"According to the information received, at 08:00 Moscow time on December 31, a seismic event occurred in the Black Sea of the Krasnodar Territory, 35 km from the village of Sukko," Kuban rescuers inform.