Lachin road remains open for humanitarian freight

31 Dec 2022 in 19:55

For the 20th day in a row, environmental activists rally against illegal mining in the zone of temporary deployment of Russian peacekeepers. The action is peaceful, the participants do not interfere with the movement of cars along the Lachin road.

The Lachin road is currently closed by Russian peacekeepers for all traffic, except for humanitarian freight. So, today two supply vehicles and a passenger car of Russian peacekeepers drove from Lachin towards Khankendi, Report.az informs.

Environmental activists continue to demand that experts from the Ministry of Ecology and the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan, as well as AzerGold, be admitted to the Gyzylbulag gold deposit and the Demirli copper-molybdenum mine to monitor their condition after the resumption of illegal ore mining. The plundering of Azerbaijani natural resources was resumed this autumn by the fugitive billionaire Ruben Vardanyan, who illegally entered Karabakh. Baku insists on Vardanyan's deportation to Armenia.