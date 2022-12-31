Musicians staged New Year's concert for eco-activists on Lachin road

31 Dec 2022 in 22:00

On New Year's Eve, Azerbaijani musicians organized a special concert for eco-activists, who for 20 days continue their uninterrupted protest action on the Lachin road against the plunder of Azerbaijan's natural resources.

Today, eco-activists are holding a protest in a special, festive atmosphere, meeting 2023 in a positive mood.

Shortly before the start of the concert, a car of Russian peacekeepers drove along the Lachin road, thus indicating that the Lachin corridor is not blocked by Azerbaijani environmental activists and is operating under the control of Russian peacekeepers.