UN Security Council did not adopt statement on Lachin road because of France

31 Dec 2022 in 22:40

First Deputy Permanent Representative of Russia to the UN Dmitry Polyansky wrote on his telegram channel that at the recent meeting, the UN Security Council was unable to adopt a statement on the situation on the Lachin road because of France.

Polyansky explained that France, which prepared the statement, was engaged in "unscrupulous actions", which is why the document was not adopted.

Thus, he responded to reproaches that allegedly it was Russia that blocked the UN Security Council statement on the Lachin road.