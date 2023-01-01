Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan has become even stronger in 2022

1 Jan. 12:00

In his New Year's greetings to Azerbaijani citizens, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said that over the past 2022, all the tasks that the republic faced were completed, as a result, the country became even stronger.

"Our historic victory on the battlefield two years ago has been consolidated even more in the political arena. At the meetings held in Prague and Sochi this October, Armenia officially recognized the territorial integrity and sovereignty of our country. I believe that after that all conditions were provided for the signing of a peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia, and a peace agreement can be signed on the basis of the well-known five principles proposed by Azerbaijan", Ilham Aliyev said in the first place.

The military power of Azerbaijan was also significantly strengthened due to reforms, the creation of new combat formations and the rearmament of the army. "This year, several military operations were carried out, which once again confirmed the high level of combat capability of our army. Operations Farrukh, Retribution and clashes along the Azerbaijani-Armenian border this September ended with our brilliant victories. As a result of border clashes, Azerbaijan was able to further strengthen its positions at many advantageous strategic heights", the President of Azerbaijan said.

An important event was the early acquisition of full control over the city of Lachin and the adjacent villages of Zabukh and Sus, which occurred on August 26. "Large-scale construction and restoration work is already underway in the city of Lachin. I am sure that in 2023 we will return Lachin residents to Lachin, the first former settlers will return to their native lands", the Azerbaijani leader announced.

"This year, life has already been restored in the village of Agaly. The first project has been implemented, and the Zangilans returned to their native land. This is a historic event, because less than two years after the war, just a year and a half, we have already returned the first former settlers to their native lands and created excellent conditions for them. This once again demonstrates that our state is strong and our will is unbending. At the same time, it shows the greatness of our people. This shows that our citizens are attached to their ancestors' lands. As they say, native land attracts. Even young people, children and schoolchildren, who had never seen those places, returned to Agaly with great enthusiasm", he said.

On the whole, the program "Great Return" was actively carried out during the year. "In the number of cities construction work has already taken place on a wide scale. First of all, in Shusha, at the same time in Aghdam, Fizuli, Zangilan and Lachin, large-scale constructive work is underway, hospitals, schools and residential buildings are being built. In addition to this, master plans for more than ten villages have already been approved, and I personally laid the foundation of several of them. In general, I must say that the general plans of all the liberated cities and villages have been prepared and approved. All work will be carried out according to these general plans. I am sure that hundreds of thousands of former settlers will soon return to native lands", the Azerbaijani leader said.

At the same time, demining of the liberated territories is being carried out without accurate maps of minefields, which Armenia refused to provide (by now, about 300 Azerbaijani citizens have been blown up and killed or seriously injured on mines because of it). In 2022, an international airport was opened in Zangilan. "This is the second airport in the liberated territories. The third one will be put into operation in a maximum of two years", Ilham Aliyev announced.

A significant part of the Zangezur corridor has been built. "The Zangezur corridor will definitely be open, whether Armenia wants it or not. We demonstrate the firmness of our will, everything goes according to plan. Our demand is justified and fair. We must and we will have a connection between the main part of Azerbaijan and its integral territory of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic", the President of Azerbaijan emphasized.

"In the liberated regions, thorough work is underway to restore and reconstruct our historical buildings, including mosques. I have already said this: during the occupation, Armenians completely destroyed 65 of our 67 mosques. I must also say that the Heydar Aliyev Foundation plays the main role in the construction and repair of our religious monuments. Almost all mosques are being restored through this foundation", he noted.

"This year I made 30 trips to the regions, including 21 trips to the liberated territories. I declared 2022 the Year of the City of Shusha. We celebrated the 270th anniversary of the city of Shusha very widely and solemnly. 2023 was declared the Year of Heydar Aliyev" "We will celebrate the 100th anniversary of the national leader. The greatest tribute to the memory of Heydar Aliyev is our commitment to his path. We follow this path and today the realities of Azerbaijan, successes and victories are its basis. I sincerely congratulate you on the New Year and Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day. I wish you good health and success. Happy holiday to you!", Ilham Aliyev concluded.