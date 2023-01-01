Salaries of Georgian officials to rise sharply

1 Jan. 12:50

The salaries of Georgian officials will rise by 10% this year. The increase in salaries is connected with the new law on the indexation of salaries in the public sector, which has come into force on January 1.

The law states that every year until January 1, 2026, the salaries of officials will increase by half the percentage difference in the private sector salaries' growth.

After January 1, 2026, the officials' salaries will rise even faster - by the full percentage difference in the private sector salaries' growth. The only restriction is that the nominal salary in the public sector should not exceed 90% of the nominal salary in the private sector.

According to Sputnik-Georgia, now the nominal salary of Georgian officials is slightly more than 2,000 lari (it is about $750).