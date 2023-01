1 Jan. 13:25

From January 1, the CSTO Secretary General is the Kazakh diplomat Imangali Tasmagambetov, who served as the Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Russia in 2017-2019.

Tasmagambetov replaced the Belarusian General Stanislav Zas.

The decision on his appointment was made at the CSTO summit in Yerevan on November 23 last year.

Let us remind you that Russia earlier announced that it would provide broad support to Imangali Tasmagambetov during the entire three-year term as CSTO Secretary General.