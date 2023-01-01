Russian-Turkish grain deal gives world 16 million tons of grain

1 Jan. 13:45

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan summed up the results of the last year's grain deal with Russia, which ensured the export of Ukrainian grain from the Black Sea.

Erdoğan said that from July 22 to December 31, 16 million tons of Ukrainian agricultural products were supplied to foreign markets.

Most of these volumes were exported by Ukraine to Western countries.

"Thanks to the corridor that we opened, more than 16 million tons of grain and grain products left the ports of Ukraine and reached the whole world", the Turkish president said.