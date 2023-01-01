"Indestructible Brotherhood-2023" to be held in Armenia

1 Jan. 14:23

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the traditional CSTO peacekeeping exercises "Indestructible Brotherhood" will be held in Armenia this year.

"Outside the Russian Federation, a joint exercise of the CSTO peacekeeping contingents "Indestructible Brotherhood-2023" will be held on the territory of Armenia", the Russian Defense Ministry said in a press release.

The exercises "Indestructible Brotherhood" are command and staff, they involve the peacekeeping contingents of all 6 CSTO countries, which work out the conduct of peacekeeping operations and the maintenance of a ceasefire.