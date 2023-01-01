Azerbaijan starts gas supplies to Romania

1 Jan. 14:50

On January 1, Romania began to receive Azerbaijani gas in accordance with the agreement signed between SOCAR and Romgas S.A. on December 16 last year.

Deliveries are carried out via the "Southern Gas Corridor" through the territories of Georgia and Türkiye. From these places the gas enters the Greece-Bulgaria IGB interconnector through the exit point in the Greek Komotini.

The contract for the supply of Azerbaijani gas to Romania implies the pumping of 300 million cubic meters of blue fuel from January 1 to April 1, 2023.

Romania, which itself produces gas in the Black Sea and exports it to Hungary and Moldova, has the necessary infrastructure to continue pumping Azerbaijani gas to Hungary and Austria via the BRUA pipeline.

The start of deliveries to Romania is also important for Hungary, which will radically simplify access to Azerbaijani gas in this way. Let us remind you that Budapest has expressed a desire to import 1 billion cubic meters of gas from the Caspian basin from 2023.

As for Austria, in April last year, Chancellor Karl Nehammer noted that the company OMV and the Austrian Ministry of Energy consider Azerbaijan as a source of gas supplies.