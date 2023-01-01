China establishes shortest sea route to Iran

1 Jan. 15:15

Today, the first container ship from China docked in the Iranian port of Chabahar, thus the opening of the shortest sea route for the transportation of Chinese goods through Iran has taken place.

Previously, Chinese container ships moored in Bandar Abbas, from where cargo was transported to Chabahar on small ships for further transportation by land. This added 550 km and one extra operation on container transhipment .

Now the China-Chabahar line will save carriers 10 days of travel and reduce the cost of transporting one container by $400. The Iranian authorities expect this experience to strengthen the transit role of the Chabahar port, IRNA writes.