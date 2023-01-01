Tbilisi Christmas tree set on fire on New Year's Eve

1 Jan. 15:55

As the Georgian media reported today, an emergency happened in Tbilisi on New Year's Eve: the city's main festive spruce caught fire.

In the center of Tbilisi the Christmas tree structure was set on fire by the townspeople celebrating the New Year: they inadvertently set off pyrotechnics, and one of the firecrackers hit the Christmas tree.

First, the main Georgian Christmas tree began to smoke, and then a Christmas tree toy caught fire.

Fortunately, rescuers quickly arrived at the scene of the fire and extinguished the fire, as a result, no one was injured.