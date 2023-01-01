Protest action held in Madrid against looting of deposits in Karabakh

1 Jan. 16:35

The Association of Azerbaijanis in Spain organized a peaceful protest against the looting of gold and copper-molybdenum deposits in the Karabakh economic region of Azerbaijan.

The action took place in Columbus Square in Madrid.

According to Report, the protesters demanded an end to illegal mining in the zone of temporary deployment of Russian peacekeepers.

They also expressed solidarity with Azerbaijani eco-activists, whose uninterrupted protest action has been taking place on the Lachin road for the 21st day