Tokayev signs law on development of agglomerations

1 Jan. 17:25

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed a law on the development of agglomerations, the press service of Akorda reports.

"The Head of State signed the law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On the development of agglomerations" and the law "On amendments and additions to certain legislative acts of the Republic of Kazakhstan on the development of agglomerations", the message says, AiF-Kazakhstan reports.

The laws are aimed at creating legal conditions for the formation and development of agglomerations, they will allow, among other things, to expand the powers of local executive bodies of regions, cities of republican significance and the capital in the field of urban planning, transport infrastructure planning, architectural and construction activities, as well as the implementation of budgetary processes, the message says.