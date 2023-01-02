First container train from Uzbekistan to Europe arrives in Baku

2 Jan. 12:00

For the first time, the container block train departing from Uzbekistan to Europe with the CASCA + multimodal transport route created on the basis of the international multimodal route “Asia-Pacific countries-China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan-Turkmenistan-Azerbaijan-Georgia-Turkiye-Europe” has arrived in Baku.

The containers were delivered from the port of Turkmenbashi to the port of Baku by the feeder ship “Balkan”, the operator of which is “ADY Container” LLC.

The train loaded with copper concentrate will be sent from Baku to the Bulgarian port of Burges.

A block train consists of 91 20 FT containers.

The container train will travel on the “Uzbekistan – Turkmenistan – Azerbaijan – Georgia – Bulgaria/Europe” route with a length of more than 4,000 km.

The project is implemented within the framework of the joint cooperation of the route operators “Oztemiryolkonteyner” JSC (Uzbekistan), “TULM” JSC (Turkmenistan), “ADY Container ” LLC (Azerbaijan) and “GR Logistics and Terminals” (Georgia).

CASCA+ (Central Asia, South Caucasus and Anatolia), a multimodal transport project, is a joint initiative of the state railways of Azerbaijan, Georgia, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan, Turkiye and Uzbekistan.