ICRC president announces plans to visit Russia

2 Jan. 12:40

The president of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), Mirjana Spoljaric Egger, plans to visit Russia.

"I will go to Moscow," Spoljaric Egger said in an interview published by the Neue Zurcher Zeitung am Sontag weekly on Sunday. The timing of such a trip has not yet been determined yet.

"It is important that we talk with Russia at all levels," she said. In particular, the focus is on contacts in the field. "We need to be able to get security guarantees on site for sending representatives to visit prisoners. For that we need contacts locally," she said.