Iran's Taremi ranks 4th in UEFA top scorer ranking of 2022

2 Jan. 13:00

Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) introduced the top scorers of 2022, and the Iranian striker who plays for FC Porto and the national Iranian football team, Mehdi Taremi was ranked 4th on the list.

Kylian Mbappé has finished as the top Europe-based goalscorer for club and country for the first time, the Paris Saint-Germain forward coming in comfortably ahead of Erling Haaland and the man who ended the last three years top of the pile, Robert Lewandowski, UEFA.com reported.

It added that Mbappé, 24, scored 56 goals in as many games in all competitions for club and country, including five hat-tricks and eight penalties. Haaland was ten goals behind the Frenchman after playing 13 games fewer - the Norwegian averaged better than a goal per game in 2022.