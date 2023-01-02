United Kingdom halts Russian LNG imports

2 Jan. 13:20

The United Kingdom has halted imports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Russia from January 1, the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office tweeted.

"The UK has ended all imports of Russian Liquefied Natural Gas," the Office said.

The UK imported 3.12 bln cubic meters of Russian gas or 4% from total consumption of this kind of fuel last year. Imports of Russian gas declined dramatically after the start of the Russian special military operation in Ukraine.

The UK consumes about 75 bln cubic meters of gas in average per year.