UN approves $3.4 bln programme budget for 2023

2 Jan. 14:00

The Fifth Committee wrapped up the main part of its seventy-seventh session by sending the UN General Assembly a 2023 budget of nearly $3.4 billion while deciding to make the annual budget cycle a part of the Organization’s financial framework, spokesperson for the President of the 76th Session of the General Assembly Paulina Kubiak said.

Nearly $200 million more than the $3.22 billion budget figure unveiled by Secretary-General António Guterres in mid-October 2022, the $3.4 billion was approved by consensus.

In 2022, the UN budget amounted to $3.12 billion.