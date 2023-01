2 Jan. 15:00

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Sunday met with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier in Brazil and discussed the situation in Syria.

"We discussed the situation in Syria and NATO enlargement," Cavusoglu said on Twitter.

Cavusoglu also conveyed the best wishes of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Steinmeier.

The Turkish foreign minister is currently in Brazil to attend the inauguration ceremony of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, the nation’s president-elect.