Russia's gas supplies to China reach new level

2 Jan. 16:30

Russia’s Gazprom gas giant exceeded its obligations in terms of annual gas supplies to China in 2022, the company’s CEO Alexey Miller said.

"Gazprom keeps increasing gas exports to China via the Power of Siberia gas pipeline. In 2022, gas supplies regularly exceeded daily contracted amounts based on China’s request. As a result, we exceeded our yearly obligations. Moreover, following a request from our Chinese colleagues, we raised daily supplies to the level set in next year’s contract on December 31, that is, several days before the due date. That said, on January 1, 2023, Gazprom reached a completely new level in terms of gas supplies to China," the company’s statement quoted Miller as saying.

"The prospects for global gas consumption growth are mostly associated with Asia, primarily with China. We are strengthening our positions in this area," the Gazprom CEO added.