Russia records 3,384 new daily COVID-19 cases

2 Jan. 17:00

Russia recorded 3,884 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Monday.

The number of new daily cases was the lowest since July 12. Total cases have reached 21,807,431.

As many as 379 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, down from 470 the day before. Hospitalizations declined in 41 regions of the country and rose in 17 regions.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 751 to 3,302,315 in the past day and St. Petersburg’s cases increased by 615 to 1,828,928.

Russia’s coronavirus recoveries rose by 4,489 to 21,217,574 in the past 24 hours, the crisis center reported. Recoveries increased by 1,067 to 3,108,079 in Moscow and by 539 to 1,785,165 in St. Petersburg.

Russia recorded 43 coronavirus fatalities in the past 24 hours, the lowest daily number since August 3. The total death toll has climbed to 393,805. Moscow’s fatalities surged by 12 to 47,504 in the past day and St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 deaths rose by 14 to 36,607.