Berlin continues to maintain contact with Moscow at various levels

2 Jan. 17:30

Germany continues to maintain diplomatic contact with Russia at various levels, deputy government spokesperson Christiane Hoffmann said at a briefing on Monday.

"There is no situation without dialogue and contact with Russia," she pointed out, adding that German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and the leaders of other European Union countries directly communicated with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"Of course, contact is also maintained at other levels," Hoffman noted.

Meanwhile, German Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Christian Wagner said that "it is up to Ukraine to decide on what terms, when and how to conduct talks" with Russia.