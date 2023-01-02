Netanyahu plans to make first official trip to UAE

2 Jan. 18:00

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is planning to officially visit the United Arab Emirates for the first time, sources close to the premier confirmed to The Times of Israel on Monday.

The visit, which would be Netanyahu’s first since his comeback as prime minister, could take place as early as next week. The exact dates and itinerary are still being worked out, according to the sources.

On Saturday, UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan called Netanyahu to congratulate him after the swearing-in of the government.