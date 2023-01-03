Türkiye and Syria to create agenda for president-level talks

3 Jan. 12:40

An agenda for president-level talks between Türkiye and Syria will be created as political meetings between both sides will continue, the spokesperson for Türkiye's ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) Ömer Çelik said.

“We are content with the point we reached so far,” Çelik told reporters in the party headquarters in Ankara, recalling that the talks between intelligence chiefs transformed into talks between defense ministers.

“There are issues we have to discuss including cooperation against terrorism,” he emphasized.

Çelik underlined that Türkiye aimed for a solution that embraced all Syrians and preserved the territorial integrity of the country.

The Russian, Turkish and Syrian defense ministers met in Moscow last month, the first such talks since the war broke out in Syria, in a clear sign of the normalization of ties between Ankara and Damascus.

At the meeting, held in a “constructive atmosphere,” it was agreed to continue “the format of trilateral meetings to ensure and maintain stability in Syria and the region,” according to the defense ministry.

The second phase of the talks will be the meeting between foreign ministers.