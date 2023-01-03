U.S. Secretary of State and Israeli Foreign Minister hold talks

3 Jan. 13:00

U.S. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke on Monday with Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen, State Department spokesman Ned Price said.

Biden congratulated Eli Cohen on his appointment and underscore the United States’ abiding commitment to the U.S.-Israel partnership and to Israel’s security.

"Secretary Blinken discussed continued U.S. efforts to advance mutual interests such as Israel’s further regional integration, including through the Negev Forum; address shared challenges, including the threat from Iran; and promote the values that have been at the heart of the bilateral relationship for decades. The Secretary emphasized the continued U.S. commitment to a two-state solution and opposition to policies that endanger its viability," the statement reads.