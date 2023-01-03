Lionel Messi returns to PSG training

3 Jan. 13:20

Football player Lionel Messi is due to make his return to training for Paris Saint-Germain today – although he will only be one of few taking to the pitch at the Camp des Loges, given the rest of the team were given a day’s rest, as reported by L’Équipe.

The World Cup winner was granted ten days’ rest after his exploits in Qatar with Argentina, and on his first day back will undergo a routine medical check and a light training session.

Also expected at the training ground throughout the day are those currently treating injuries - Presnel Kimpembe and Nuno Mendes, namely - as well as those making their return from physical issues in Renato Sanches and Timothée Pembélé.