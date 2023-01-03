Iranian VP and Saudi FM discus resuming diplomatic ties

3 Jan. 14:40

Iran’s Vice President Mohammad Hosseini met with Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud in Brazil.

Hosseini and bin Farhan met on the sidelines of the inauguration ceremony of new Brazilian President Lula da Silva.

The Iranian official underlined the need for the continuation of bilateral talks between Riyadh and Tehran, which kicked off in Iraq thanks to the mediation by the Iraqi officials, to resume diplomatic ties.

The Saudi FM emphasized that his country is determined to pursue negotiations on the existing concerns in order to pave the ground for a tangible result.

He further noted that the sort of Tehran-Riyadh relationship affects the regional affairs.

The Saudi and Iranian foreign ministers held talks on the sidelines of the second Baghdad Conference in Amman, Jordan, on December 19.

Following this meeting, Iran’s FM Hossein Amirabdollahian wrote on his Twitter account in Arabic language that Saudi Arabia is ready to continue talks with Iran.

Riyadh and Tehran have held five rounds of talks in Baghdad to discuss resumption of political relations, as well as reopening of embassies of Saudi Arabia and Iran in Tehran and Riyadh, respectively. They have reached initial consensus so far.