Turkey launches work on gas hub project proposed by Russia

3 Jan. 15:00

Turkey has started work on the gas hub project proposed by Russia, Turkish Energy Minister Fatih Donmez said.

"We intend to take advantage of this project, there are opportunities and terminals for this," Donmez said in an interview with TVnet.

According to the minister, Ankara has already started concrete work. "Our preliminary preparation time is a year, now we are assessing the infrastructure and details," Donmez added.

He noted that over time the interest of European countries in the project could increase. "We will not tie the price to anyone. It will be a kind of supermarket where there are offers," Donmez said.