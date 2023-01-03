FIFA wants every country in the world to name stadium after Pele

3 Jan. 16:00

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has revealed that football’s governing body will ask every country in the world to name one of their football stadiums after Pele following his death.

The Brazilian icon, who was the only player to win the World Cup three times, died on December 29 aged 82 after a battle with cancer.

A 24-hour memorial wake is being held for Pele across Monday and Tuesday at the Vila Belmiro stadium - where he spent the majority of his illustrious career.

"We are going to ask every country in the world to name one of their football stadiums with the name of Pele. In 50 years or 100 years from now, when children are asking, “Who is Pele?” they need to remember him all over the world in a place where you score goals, where you feel emotions, in a stadium, in a football field, where children - boys and girls - can play. We need to make sure of this," Infantino said.