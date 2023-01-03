Iran names main goal of nuclear deal talks

3 Jan. 16:20

Iran's chief nuclear negotiator said that the country emphasizes its logical positions in the course of negotiations to lift sanctions.

About the latest status of the negotiations on removing anti-Iran sanctions, Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Ali Bagheri Kani said that the negotiations are a process and this process is still ongoing and there has been no break in the negotiations.

"The continuity of the negotiations has been maintained and the issues are being seriously pursued. The Islamic Republic of Iran continues to emphasize its logical positions in the sanctions lifting negotiations and the logic of the Islamic Republic of Iran has been accepted," he said.

"The logic of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the negotiations is that the oppressive (anti-Iran) sanctions imposed by former US President Donald Trump should be completely removed," Iran's chief negotiator emphasized.

"The obstacles that exist on the path of the economic benefit of the Islamic Republic of Iran must be completely removed," Bagheri Kani added.