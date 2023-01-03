Turkey explains why it is important to cooperate with Russia

3 Jan. 16:40

Ankara has not joined the unilateral sanctions against Russia, Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said in an interview with Kriter magazine.

He noted that Turkey will continue to exert efforts in a bid to resolve the Ukrainian crisis at the negotiating table and in this matter, it will adhere to a policy that takes into account its national interests.

"Turkey maintains a dialogue with Russia and Ukraine at the highest level. Both countries have confidence in it. Thanks to our policy, the first concrete results were achieved in the negotiation process and then on the issue of a grain corridor and the exchange of prisoners," he said.