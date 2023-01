4 Jan. 10:00

During Christmas, public transport working hours will be extended in Sochi, the press service of the Sochi administration informs.

It is reported that on the night of January 6-7, the work of nine routes will be extended. “They will run until 03:00. These are buses 38, 43, 48, 83, 87, 92, 95, 556, 560,” the report reads.

The religious service will be held in 36 temples of the resort.