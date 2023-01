4 Jan. 10:30

The yellow weather hazard warning has been extended in Moscow and the Moscow region, the Hydrometeorological Center of the Russian Federation reports.

”Due to black ice conditions, warning is extended until 21:00 on January 5," the message reads. Residents of the Moscow region were also warned about icy conditions and wind gusts until Thursday evening.

According to weather forecasters, on January 4, the temperature will be -2-4 °C. On January 5, the temperature will drop to -6 °C.