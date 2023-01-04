Ankara, Baku to double TANAP capacity

4 Jan. 10:45

Türkiye, together with Azerbaijan, created TANAP, and we continue our work, Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said.

"The capacity of TANAP will be doubled," Kalin said.

He recalled that Ankara had discovered a new gas field in the Black Sea. According to him, this discovery will bring the country to a completely different level of the energy market.

"We may also find gas reserves in the Mediterranean," Erdogan's spokesman said.

According to Kalin, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi plans to visit Turkey in the near future.

"Such a visit was planned. Earlier it was postponed for certain reasons. Negotiations are underway on the protocols, I think that the visit will take place in the next few weeks," he said.

He added that Ankara and Baku are concerned about some of Tehran's statements. According to the press secretary, negotiations in a trilateral format could resolve all pressing issues.