ATOR launches special Uzbekistan project

4 Jan. 11:00

For Russians Uzbekistan has become one of the most popular tourist destinations among the CIS countries for the winter holidays, the Association of Tour Operators of Russia informs. The association launched online project "Welcome to Uzbekistan".

The projects tells about such cities as Tashkent, Samarkand, Bukhara, Khiva, Fergana, Kokand, Karshi, Zaamin, Nukus, Muynak, Shakhrisabz and Namangan.

The photos of the main attractions of the cities, traditions and culture, as well as the cultural program are published on the website.