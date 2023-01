4 Jan. 11:30

According to the US MMA Junkie portal, former UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and Mexican Javier Mendez were recognized as the best MMA coaches of the past year.

The report reminds that Khabib and Mendes train such top fighters as Islam Makhachev, Usman and Umar Nurmagomedov, and Belal Muhammad.

In addition, Saigid Izagakhmaev, Gadzhi Rabadanov, Imamshafi Aliyev, Islam Mamedov, Abubakar Nurmagomedov and Tagir Ulanbekov are also trained by Russian.