Russian Foreign Ministry ready to assist Arab-Israeli settlement

4 Jan. 11:50

Moscow will assist the Arab-Israeli settlement regardless of the global situation and the mood of a number of players, Russian Foreign Ministry’s special representative for Middle East affairs Vladimir Safronkov said.

"Regardless of the global political situation and the mood of a number of international players, our country will continue to contribute to the resumption of the Middle East peace process," he said in an interview with RIA Novosti.

The diplomat noted that Russia has constructive relations with all parties—Israel, Palestine and other Arab countries.

He recalled that Russia's initiative to hold an international meeting on the Middle East in Moscow was aimed at launching the process.