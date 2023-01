4 Jan. 12:10

On the night of January 1, 109 children were born in Dagestan, 61 boys and 48 girls, the press service of the republic's Ministry of Health reports.

In Makhachkala, 7 boys and 4 girls were born on New Year's Eve.

During the winter holidays, maternity hospitals in Dagestan operate as usual.

"Parents who have already chosen the names of their children can receive the child's birth certificate immediately upon discharge," the ministry informs.