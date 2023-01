4 Jan. 12:25

According to trading data on the Moscow Exchange, the dollar is trading near 71.6 rubles

So, at 11:57 (Moscow time), the US currency for ‘tomorrow’ settlements reached 71.60 rubles (an increase of 46 kopecks).

At the same time, the euro rose to 76 rubles (an increase of 1.20 rubles) for the first time in 2023.