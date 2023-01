4 Jan. 12:45

President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov will pay an official visit to China on January 5-6, the press service of the Chinese Foreign Ministry informs.

According to the ministry, the visit of the Turkmen leader will take place at the invitation of the Chairman of the Communist Party of China Xi Jinping.

Earlier, the General Administration of Customs of China reported that trade between the countries from January to November 2022 exceeded $10.12 bn. It is 53.2% more than in 2021.