Krasnodar FC chooses head coach

4 Jan. 13:00

Serbian specialist Vladimir Ivic was appointed head coach of Krasnodar, the team's press service reports.

"Vladimir Ivic replaced Alexander Storozhuk as the head coach of Krasnodar FC. A two-year contract was signed with the Serbian specialist," the club’s statement reads.

According to the statement, Milos Veselinovic and Sinisa Gogic will become assistants to the Serbian, Christos Kelpekis will be the goalkeeping coach.

"The previous club’s coach, Alexander Storozhuk, will also remain in the structure of the club, he will head Krasnodar-2," the press service specified.