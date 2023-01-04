Tehran instructs Baku embassy to develop relations with Azerbaijan

4 Jan. 13:30

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian instructed Iranian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Seyed Abbas Mousavi to develop relations between Tehran and Baku, the press service of the Iranian Foreign Ministry reports.

According to the information, the minister noted the development of bilateral relations in the political, economic and cultural spheres.

"The Iranian Foreign Minister gave the necessary instructions to coordinate the organization of a joint Iranian-Azerbaijani economic commission in the near future," the statement reads.

Mousavi presented to Abdollahian a report on relations between Iran and Azerbaijan and the prospects for cooperation within the framework of upcoming programs.