Putin discussed bilateral relations with Mirziyoyev

4 Jan. 13:55

Russian President Vladimir Putin held a telephone conversation with his Uzbek counterpart Shavkat Mirziyoyev, the Kremlin press service reports.

"President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin had a telephone conversation with President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev," the report reads.

The leaders of the countries reaffirmed their desire to strengthen bilateral relations of alliance and strategic partnership, increase trade turnover, and expand mutually beneficial cooperation in various fields.