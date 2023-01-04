Ilham Aliyev: ”peoples and confessions have lived in peace for centuries in Azerbaijan”

4 Jan. 14:15

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev congratulated the country's Orthodox Christian community on Christmas.

"I cordially congratulate you and the entire Christian community of Azerbaijan on Christmas, I wish each of you happiness and prosperity. In Azerbaijan, where an atmosphere of friendship, brotherhood and high culture of coexistence historically reigns, representatives of various peoples and religious denominations have lived in peace for centuries" the congratulatory statement reads.

He recalled that today in Azerbaijan, which is recognized as one of the global centers of multiculturalism and has made a significant contribution to the development of inter-civilizational relations, regardless of language, religion, nationality, everyone has equal rights and freedoms. "Preservation and promotion of cultural diversity, high humanistic principles, rich traditions of tolerance, formed in our society over centuries, are among the priorities of our state policy," the statement reads.

The head of state stressed that Christian compatriots, as well as other national and religious groups of the republic, while preserving their traditions and customs, language and culture, actively participate in all spheres of social and political life, adequately fulfill their civic duty in the grandiose process of development and creation in Azerbaijan.

"Christmas is a symbol of renewal, purity, feelings of mercy and kindness. Once again I convey to all of you holiday greetings on the occasion of this sacred day, I wish happiness to your families, prosperity to your homes. Happy Holiday!" Ilham Aliyev concluded.