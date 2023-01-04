Yerevan is still interested in continuing illegal economic activities in Karabakh, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry says

4 Jan. 14:35

The statement of the Armenian Foreign Ministry on January 3, 2023, regarding the protest on the Lachin road is completely unfounded and is aimed at causing confusion among international partners on this issue and artificially exacerbating the situation, the press service of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry reports.

"It is not surprising that the Armenian Foreign Ministry gives distorted statements in connection with the peaceful protests of Azerbaijani civil society representatives against the fact that Armenia plundered our natural resources during the 30-year occupation of the territories of Azerbaijan. It seems that the Armenian side is still interested in continuing illegal economic and other activities on the territory of our country," the message of the ministry reads.