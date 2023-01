4 Jan. 14:45

Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan Bakhtiyor Saidov met with Russian Ambassador Oleg Malginov, the press service of the ministry reports.

The parties exchanged views on pressing issues of bilateral relations, as well as partnerships in the political, diplomatic, trade, economic, cultural, humanitarian and other fields.

The politicians paid special attention to the development of economic diplomacy, measures to increase trade, attract investment and implement joint projects.