Washington obliges Yerevan to conduct direct negotiations with Baku

4 Jan. 15:15

It is not for us to prescribe what a comprehensive solution to the Azerbaijani-Armenian conflict looks like. That is the hard work that the parties themselves will have to do, US State Department spokesman Ned Price said.

"We continue to maintain our commitment to promoting a secure, stable, democratic, prosperous and peaceful future for the South Caucasus region," Trend quotes him as saying.

According to Price, the US continues bilateral contacts with the EU, OSCE and other partners to promote direct dialogue between Baku and Yerevan.